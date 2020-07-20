6129 RIVANNA DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 6129 Rivanna Drive. This fantastic 6-bedroom single-family home in Monticello Woods sits on an almost quarter-acre lot and showcases an open floorplan with refinished hardwood floors. Highlights also include updated baths, lots of recessed lights, and a 1-car garage. The renovated kitchen boasts new stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, and a center island with a breakfast overhang for barstool seating. An oversized bay window in the living room brings in an abundance of natural light. From the spacious family room with a terrific fireplace to the walk-out lower level with a sliding glass door to the huge fenced backyard, you will want to move right in! This wonderful residence offers easy access to I-95/395/495, Fairfax County Parkway, Metro, and Springfield Town Center.