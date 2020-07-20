All apartments in Springfield
6129 RIVANNA DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6129 RIVANNA DR

6129 Rivanna Drive
Location

6129 Rivanna Drive, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 6129 Rivanna Drive. This fantastic 6-bedroom single-family home in Monticello Woods sits on an almost quarter-acre lot and showcases an open floorplan with refinished hardwood floors. Highlights also include updated baths, lots of recessed lights, and a 1-car garage. The renovated kitchen boasts new stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, and a center island with a breakfast overhang for barstool seating. An oversized bay window in the living room brings in an abundance of natural light. From the spacious family room with a terrific fireplace to the walk-out lower level with a sliding glass door to the huge fenced backyard, you will want to move right in! This wonderful residence offers easy access to I-95/395/495, Fairfax County Parkway, Metro, and Springfield Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 RIVANNA DR have any available units?
6129 RIVANNA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6129 RIVANNA DR have?
Some of 6129 RIVANNA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6129 RIVANNA DR currently offering any rent specials?
6129 RIVANNA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 RIVANNA DR pet-friendly?
No, 6129 RIVANNA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6129 RIVANNA DR offer parking?
Yes, 6129 RIVANNA DR offers parking.
Does 6129 RIVANNA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6129 RIVANNA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 RIVANNA DR have a pool?
No, 6129 RIVANNA DR does not have a pool.
Does 6129 RIVANNA DR have accessible units?
No, 6129 RIVANNA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 RIVANNA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6129 RIVANNA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6129 RIVANNA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6129 RIVANNA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
