6129 RIVANNA DR

Amenities
Welcome to 6129 Rivanna Drive. This fantastic 6-bedroom single-family home in Monticello Woods sits on an almost quarter-acre lot and showcases an open floorplan with refinished hardwood floors. Highlights also include updated baths, lots of recessed lights, and a 1-car garage. The renovated kitchen boasts new stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, and a center island with a breakfast overhang for barstool seating. An oversized bay window in the living room brings in an abundance of natural light. From the spacious family room with a terrific fireplace to the walk-out lower level with a sliding glass door to the huge fenced backyard, you will want to move right in! This wonderful residence offers easy access to I-95/395/495, Fairfax County Parkway, Metro, and Springfield Town Center.