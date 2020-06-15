6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry alarm system microwave internet access furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system internet access

Large (approx 650 sq. ft) One-Bedroom apartment in walk-out basement of single family home in quiet subdivision off Franconia Road; FURNISHED; Wall-to-Wall Carpet throughout (except kitchen and bath); Separate Entrance. Alarm System. ALL UTILITIES and WIFI included in rent. Oversize bedroom with queen bed, dresser, two closets. Large Living/Dining area with dining table and chairs, loveseat, club chairs, end tables, floor lamp. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Full Bath with Tub; Galley Kitchen has Refrigerator, Microwave, Toaster Oven, Coffee Maker, Blender, Hot plate, regular sink and Utility Sink, DO NOT GO TO HOUSE WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT (alarm!) Perfect for someone who needs a mid-week perch and doesn't want extended stay hotels. Minimum 12-month lease; NO PETS; NO SMOKING. Franconia-Springfield Metro 2.4 mi; Van Dorn Metro 3.5 mi; Kingstowne Town Center 3.1 mi; Springfield Town Center 1.8 mi. ; 15 min to Fort Belvoir; 20 min to Pentagon