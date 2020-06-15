All apartments in Springfield
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:30 AM

6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL

6081 Deer Ridge Trail · (202) 847-4466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6081 Deer Ridge Trail, Springfield, VA 22150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 3973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
alarm system
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
internet access
Large (approx 650 sq. ft) One-Bedroom apartment in walk-out basement of single family home in quiet subdivision off Franconia Road; FURNISHED; Wall-to-Wall Carpet throughout (except kitchen and bath); Separate Entrance. Alarm System. ALL UTILITIES and WIFI included in rent. Oversize bedroom with queen bed, dresser, two closets. Large Living/Dining area with dining table and chairs, loveseat, club chairs, end tables, floor lamp. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Full Bath with Tub; Galley Kitchen has Refrigerator, Microwave, Toaster Oven, Coffee Maker, Blender, Hot plate, regular sink and Utility Sink, DO NOT GO TO HOUSE WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT (alarm!) Perfect for someone who needs a mid-week perch and doesn't want extended stay hotels. Minimum 12-month lease; NO PETS; NO SMOKING. Franconia-Springfield Metro 2.4 mi; Van Dorn Metro 3.5 mi; Kingstowne Town Center 3.1 mi; Springfield Town Center 1.8 mi. ; 15 min to Fort Belvoir; 20 min to Pentagon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL have any available units?
6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL have?
Some of 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, alarm system, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL offer parking?
No, 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL have a pool?
No, 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
