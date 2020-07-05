Amenities

6018 Meriwether Lane Available 06/01/20 ABSOLUTELY CHARMING SPRINGFIELD HOME - 15 MINS TO PENTAGON - Beautifully charming home, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with island, granite, woodburning fireplace in family room. Separate formal sitting room with coffered ceiling, open plan living space. Huge and lush fully fenced back yard with deck and firepit. Shed. Only 5 minutes to HOV Express, Metro Bus and 15 mins to Pentagon. Handy to Metrorail at Springfield. Shops and restaurants close by. Pets on case by case basis. Pets on a case by case basis. No housing vouchers, sorry.



(RLNE4067695)