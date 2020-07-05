All apartments in Springfield
6018 Meriwether Lane

6018 Meriwether Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6018 Meriwether Lane, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
6018 Meriwether Lane Available 06/01/20 ABSOLUTELY CHARMING SPRINGFIELD HOME - 15 MINS TO PENTAGON - Beautifully charming home, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with island, granite, woodburning fireplace in family room. Separate formal sitting room with coffered ceiling, open plan living space. Huge and lush fully fenced back yard with deck and firepit. Shed. Only 5 minutes to HOV Express, Metro Bus and 15 mins to Pentagon. Handy to Metrorail at Springfield. Shops and restaurants close by. Pets on case by case basis. Pets on a case by case basis. No housing vouchers, sorry.

(RLNE4067695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Meriwether Lane have any available units?
6018 Meriwether Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6018 Meriwether Lane have?
Some of 6018 Meriwether Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Meriwether Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Meriwether Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Meriwether Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 Meriwether Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6018 Meriwether Lane offer parking?
No, 6018 Meriwether Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6018 Meriwether Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 Meriwether Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Meriwether Lane have a pool?
No, 6018 Meriwether Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6018 Meriwether Lane have accessible units?
No, 6018 Meriwether Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Meriwether Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 Meriwether Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6018 Meriwether Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6018 Meriwether Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

