All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
5816 BRUNSWICK STREET
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

5816 BRUNSWICK STREET

5816 Brunswick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5816 Brunswick Street, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy looking from the outside, huge on the inside! 4-bedroom, 2-bath home! The kitchen is a cooks dream! Stainless steel appliances including a huge french door refrigerator, wall oven, and gas cook-top! Separate dining area perfect for sit-down meals. Full bathroom on each level for added convenience! Both bathrooms are loaded with luxuries. Other features include wood floors throughout, rec room perfect for play or entertainment, and a covered rear deck overlooking a large fenced backyard. Fireplace is decorative. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET have any available units?
5816 BRUNSWICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET have?
Some of 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5816 BRUNSWICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET offers parking.
Does 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5816 BRUNSWICK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave
Springfield, VA 22150

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSpringfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Pet Friendly Apartments
Springfield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VAChillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VA
Langley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University