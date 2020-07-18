5816 BRUNSWICK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Cozy looking from the outside, huge on the inside! 4-bedroom, 2-bath home! The kitchen is a cooks dream! Stainless steel appliances including a huge french door refrigerator, wall oven, and gas cook-top! Separate dining area perfect for sit-down meals. Full bathroom on each level for added convenience! Both bathrooms are loaded with luxuries. Other features include wood floors throughout, rec room perfect for play or entertainment, and a covered rear deck overlooking a large fenced backyard. Fireplace is decorative. Come see today!