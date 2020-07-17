All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 5806 FLANDERS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
5806 FLANDERS STREET
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

5806 FLANDERS STREET

5806 Flanders Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5806 Flanders Street, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Spacious 3BR/1.5BA townhome style "duplex living" conveniently located to I-95. Unit considered the North Side Unit (on the right). Open main level living. Beautifully updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Upper level has two spacious bedroom and fully renovated bathroom. Top level is private bedroom with separate A/C unit. Lower level recreation room with utility room, W/D and half bath. Private back yard oasis with hot tub, spa pool, vegetable garden, herb plants, etc. Detach garage and plenty of parking. Utilities for unit additional $300 flat fee total to include water, electric, internet, trash and snow removal. Individual responsible for renters' insurance and cable (if desired). $50 application fee per person over 18 years of age. All individuals over 18 must be present on lease. No subletting. Application fee is paid to third party site. Upon receiving complete application an email will be sent for background process. Pets case by case basis $300 pet deposit. Tenant occupied. All covid-19 protocol is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 FLANDERS STREET have any available units?
5806 FLANDERS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5806 FLANDERS STREET have?
Some of 5806 FLANDERS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 FLANDERS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5806 FLANDERS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 FLANDERS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5806 FLANDERS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5806 FLANDERS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5806 FLANDERS STREET offers parking.
Does 5806 FLANDERS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5806 FLANDERS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 FLANDERS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5806 FLANDERS STREET has a pool.
Does 5806 FLANDERS STREET have accessible units?
No, 5806 FLANDERS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 FLANDERS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5806 FLANDERS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 FLANDERS STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5806 FLANDERS STREET has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave
Springfield, VA 22150
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VAChillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VA
Langley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University