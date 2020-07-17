5806 FLANDERS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Spacious 3BR/1.5BA townhome style "duplex living" conveniently located to I-95. Unit considered the North Side Unit (on the right). Open main level living. Beautifully updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Upper level has two spacious bedroom and fully renovated bathroom. Top level is private bedroom with separate A/C unit. Lower level recreation room with utility room, W/D and half bath. Private back yard oasis with hot tub, spa pool, vegetable garden, herb plants, etc. Detach garage and plenty of parking. Utilities for unit additional $300 flat fee total to include water, electric, internet, trash and snow removal. Individual responsible for renters' insurance and cable (if desired). $50 application fee per person over 18 years of age. All individuals over 18 must be present on lease. No subletting. Application fee is paid to third party site. Upon receiving complete application an email will be sent for background process. Pets case by case basis $300 pet deposit. Tenant occupied. All covid-19 protocol is required.