PRIVATE ROOM/PRIVATE ENTRANCE. Share shower, Wifi. Springfield/Annandale (Backlick Road & Edsall Road). Near I-395 / I-95 / I-495. Big room (14x11=143sq.), nice and clean, some furniture, corner house, spacious parking, secure area. - Only for one person and work. - No smoking, no alcohol, no pets - Renter need to do laundry outside - No Kitchen - We ONLY accept clean and respectful living. $500 deposit.