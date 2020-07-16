5312 Windbreak Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool internet access

Video available. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom finished/partially furnished basement apartment in Lees Parke Subdivision of Fredericksburg. New eat in kitchen, living room, private entrance, and fenced yard. 10 minute drive to I95 Exit 126, or the Spotsylvania VRE Station. 5 minute drive to Cosner’s Corner shopping area and 1 exit South of Central Park Shopping Area. $1300.00/mo, $650.00 security deposit. Cable, internet and utilities are included in rent cost. Free access to community pool, & gym.

Stable, full time working professionals are invited to apply.

Contact Darius at 540-907-3636 to request video of the basement. This property is managed by a responsible, respectful homeowner that lives on the premises.