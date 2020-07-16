All apartments in Spotsylvania County
Spotsylvania County, VA
5312 Windbreak Dr
Last updated July 5 2020 at 7:04 AM

5312 Windbreak Dr

5312 Windbreak Drive · (540) 907-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5312 Windbreak Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA 22407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Video available. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom finished/partially furnished basement apartment in Lees Parke Subdivision of Fredericksburg. New eat in kitchen, living room, private entrance, and fenced yard. 10 minute drive to I95 Exit 126, or the Spotsylvania VRE Station. 5 minute drive to Cosner’s Corner shopping area and 1 exit South of Central Park Shopping Area. $1300.00/mo, $650.00 security deposit. Cable, internet and utilities are included in rent cost. Free access to community pool, & gym.
Stable, full time working professionals are invited to apply.
Contact Darius at 540-907-3636 to request video of the basement. This property is managed by a responsible, respectful homeowner that lives on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Windbreak Dr have any available units?
5312 Windbreak Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5312 Windbreak Dr have?
Some of 5312 Windbreak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Windbreak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Windbreak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Windbreak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5312 Windbreak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spotsylvania County.
Does 5312 Windbreak Dr offer parking?
No, 5312 Windbreak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5312 Windbreak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5312 Windbreak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Windbreak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5312 Windbreak Dr has a pool.
Does 5312 Windbreak Dr have accessible units?
No, 5312 Windbreak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Windbreak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 Windbreak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5312 Windbreak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5312 Windbreak Dr has units with air conditioning.
