11709 New Bond St Available 08/01/20 Kingswood's Finest! - Traditional 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Colonial With 2-Car Garage Located Within The Well Sought After Kingswoods Subdivision. This Home Offers Over 2,100+ Sq. Ft. Beatufiully Landscaped, Nice Size Kitchen Overlooking Formal Family Room W/Gas Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Tasteful Neutral Decor With Wall-To-Wall Carpeting. Hardwood Flooring and Ceramic Tile Flooring, Crown Molding & Chair Railing Throughout, Central A/C & Heating System With Ceiling Fans, Spacious Master Bedroom With Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom Has Separate Soaking Tub/Shower Stall, Unfinished Basement Offer Tons of Storage Space, Nice Deck Overlooking Large Fenced Backyard with Storage Shed. Community Offers Basketball Court, Soccer Field, Playground Area, Club House, Etc. Application Fee $75 Per Adult, $1,900 Application Deposit, (2 Separate Payments - CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY - MADE PAYABLE TO BANKS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & SALES - NO PERSONAL CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS) (NO PETS OR SMOKING PERMITTED!) Tenant Pays 1st $100 Deductible For All Service Calls. Conveniently Located To Nearby Shopping, Schools, Commuter Lot, I95/Route 1, Etc. Apply Today!



(RLNE2113645)