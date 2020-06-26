All apartments in Spotsylvania County
11709 New Bond St

11709 New Bond Street · (571) 436-0448
Location

11709 New Bond Street, Spotsylvania County, VA 22408

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
11709 New Bond St Available 08/01/20 Kingswood's Finest! - Traditional 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Colonial With 2-Car Garage Located Within The Well Sought After Kingswoods Subdivision. This Home Offers Over 2,100+ Sq. Ft. Beatufiully Landscaped, Nice Size Kitchen Overlooking Formal Family Room W/Gas Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Tasteful Neutral Decor With Wall-To-Wall Carpeting. Hardwood Flooring and Ceramic Tile Flooring, Crown Molding & Chair Railing Throughout, Central A/C & Heating System With Ceiling Fans, Spacious Master Bedroom With Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom Has Separate Soaking Tub/Shower Stall, Unfinished Basement Offer Tons of Storage Space, Nice Deck Overlooking Large Fenced Backyard with Storage Shed. Community Offers Basketball Court, Soccer Field, Playground Area, Club House, Etc. Application Fee $75 Per Adult, $1,900 Application Deposit, (2 Separate Payments - CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY - MADE PAYABLE TO BANKS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & SALES - NO PERSONAL CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS) (NO PETS OR SMOKING PERMITTED!) Tenant Pays 1st $100 Deductible For All Service Calls. Conveniently Located To Nearby Shopping, Schools, Commuter Lot, I95/Route 1, Etc. Apply Today!

(RLNE2113645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11709 New Bond St have any available units?
11709 New Bond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spotsylvania County, VA.
What amenities does 11709 New Bond St have?
Some of 11709 New Bond St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11709 New Bond St currently offering any rent specials?
11709 New Bond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11709 New Bond St pet-friendly?
No, 11709 New Bond St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spotsylvania County.
Does 11709 New Bond St offer parking?
Yes, 11709 New Bond St offers parking.
Does 11709 New Bond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11709 New Bond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11709 New Bond St have a pool?
No, 11709 New Bond St does not have a pool.
Does 11709 New Bond St have accessible units?
No, 11709 New Bond St does not have accessible units.
Does 11709 New Bond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11709 New Bond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11709 New Bond St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11709 New Bond St has units with air conditioning.
