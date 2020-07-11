All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

Preserve at Scott's Addition

Open Now until 6pm
1310 Roseneath Rd · (701) 401-9711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA 23230
Scott's Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-120 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 1-118 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 1-113 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-425 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,631

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 1-137 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,651

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit 2-416 · Avail. now

$1,738

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Scott's Addition.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
new construction
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
lobby
pool table
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building. These top of the line apartments retain all of their historic charm while providing residents with access to today's modern comforts. The second half of The Preserve is Phase 2, the new construction section. These apartments all have unique floor plans, great views and a contemporary tone and feel. No matter where you choose to make your home, you'll have full access to some of the best amenities in the city, a pool, outdoor patio space, rooftop deck, fitness center, club room, listening lounge and social club.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Asset Protect and Valet Waste included in monthly rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $40 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Other, assigned. Surface lot and covered parking available. $35/month for a reserved space or $75/month for a covered reserved space.
Storage Details: Storage unit $55/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Scott's Addition have any available units?
Preserve at Scott's Addition has 21 units available starting at $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Preserve at Scott's Addition have?
Some of Preserve at Scott's Addition's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Scott's Addition currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Scott's Addition is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Scott's Addition pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Scott's Addition is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Scott's Addition offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Scott's Addition offers parking.
Does Preserve at Scott's Addition have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Scott's Addition offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Scott's Addition have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Scott's Addition has a pool.
Does Preserve at Scott's Addition have accessible units?
Yes, Preserve at Scott's Addition has accessible units.
Does Preserve at Scott's Addition have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Scott's Addition has units with dishwashers.
