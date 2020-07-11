Preserve at Scott's Addition

Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Asset Protect and Valet Waste included in monthly rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $40 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Other, assigned. Surface lot and covered parking available. $35/month for a reserved space or $75/month for a covered reserved space.
Storage Details: Storage unit $55/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.