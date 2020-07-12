/
sauer s gardens
234 Apartments for rent in Sauer's Gardens, Richmond, VA
$
5 Units Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
4016 West Grace Street
4016 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1520 sqft
4016 West Grace Street Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Three Bedroom Cape Cod in Sauer's Gardens available July 3rd! - Classic brick Cape Cod with full rear dormer, providing three spacious bedrooms and closets.
Results within 1 mile of Sauer's Gardens
23 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
$
111 Units Available
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
10 Units Available
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1090 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
11 Units Available
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
$
145 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
$
20 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
$
13 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1641 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
7 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Contact for Availability
Kensington Court
2900 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1920s Renaissance-style apartment complex on Kensington Ave, conveniently close to I-161 and Monument Avenue. Hardwood floors and AC in units, plus community gym, courtyard and clubhouse. Walking distance to local school and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
3411 Cutshaw Ave.
3411 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
3411 Cutshaw Ave.
1 Unit Available
3125 Hanover Ave
3125 Hanover Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
Please stop by the office to apply and reserve with $200 down.
1 Unit Available
3131 Hanover Ave
3131 Hanover Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
Reserve a unit today with just $199 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors -water trash sewage included -appliances included -good size closet space -secured entry -24 hour maintenance -large bedrooms -good size living room - 4 washer and
1 Unit Available
3412 Floyd Avenue
3412 Floyd Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1776 sqft
Museum District Townhouse - 3-bedroom Museum District home set high above the street, eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking & bamboo wood floors,bright living room w/fireplace & plantation shutters, formal
1 Unit Available
2923 W. Grace Street
2923 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2923 W. Grace Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home on Grace Street in the Museum District! - *2923 West Grace Street in the Museum District, Richmond, VA 23221 *1700 s.f.
1 Unit Available
2620 Stuart Ave. #2B
2620 Stuart Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 BR/ 2 BA Two Bedroom in Mulberry Place. Available July 1st. - Spectacular condo located in Mulberry Place at corner of Stuart and Mulberry.
1 Unit Available
3211 Ellwood Ave
3211 Ellwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 1/7/20 5-5:30 Bring $200 to reserve this unit 3211 Ellwood Ave.
1 Unit Available
807 N Sheppard St
807 North Sheppard Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Reserve a unit with just $200 down.
1 Unit Available
3120 Kensington Ave
3120 Kensington Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
Reserve this apartment with just $200 down Leasing Office address : 3209 Ellwood Ave 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors -closet space -granite counter tops -stainless steel appliances included -washer and dryer included -central heat
1 Unit Available
19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3
19 West Lock Lane, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 Available 08/07/20 19 W. Locke Lane Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Locke Lane Condo neighborhood. Kitchen appliances, White Cabinets, Hardwood floors Available now $1595.
1 Unit Available
2602 W Grace St #1
2602 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1750 sqft
Welcome to 2602 W. Grace St. in the heart of Richmond's historic Fan. Situated on the corner of W. Grace and N.
1 Unit Available
2818 W Grace St
2818 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Reserve a unit today with just $200 down Feel free to stop by the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -off street parking included -hardwood floors
