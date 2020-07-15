All apartments in Richmond
City View Row
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

City View Row

84 W. 6th St · (804) 207-8386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84 W. 6th St, Richmond, VA 23224
Old Town Manchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City View Row.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
cable included
granite counters
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
package receiving
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: 100 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Covered Assigned Parking: Included in Lease, Garage: $100.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City View Row have any available units?
City View Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does City View Row have?
Some of City View Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City View Row currently offering any rent specials?
City View Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City View Row pet-friendly?
Yes, City View Row is pet friendly.
Does City View Row offer parking?
Yes, City View Row offers parking.
Does City View Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City View Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City View Row have a pool?
Yes, City View Row has a pool.
Does City View Row have accessible units?
No, City View Row does not have accessible units.
Does City View Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City View Row has units with dishwashers.
