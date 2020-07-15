City View Row

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: 100 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Covered Assigned Parking: Included in Lease, Garage: $100.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.