All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 916 Chimborazo Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
916 Chimborazo Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

916 Chimborazo Boulevard

916 Chimborazo Boulevard · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

916 Chimborazo Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23223
Chimborazo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 916 Chimborazo Boulevard · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
916 Chimborazo Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Stunning, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Church Hill Available August 1st!! - Immaculate and spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home in Church Hill ready August 1st! Come live in this wonderful community, convenient to so much including downtown RVA, MCV, some of the best restaurants our city has to offer, the new market at 25th Street, the James River and more (GRTC bus line stop across the street as well).

Awesome front porch to relax on, flowing floor plan full of rich colors and beautiful flooring, large living room with tons of natural light, full hallway bathroom, formal dining room, great kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Large laundry room right off the kitchen as well, washer dryer hookups only - none provided.

Grab the gorgeous railing and head upstairs to three nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space and great natural light from well positioned windows. Tranquil full hallway bathroom with beautiful detailed tile work.

Head out back to a peaceful oasis filled with mature landscaping and privacy. Great deck with a pergola and trellis that overlooks the stone paver walkway to a wonderful patio surrounded by large in ground stones with a built-in fire pit perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or hosting family and friends into the night. Storage shed to convey.

This is a true gem in Church Hill, do not wait, this home will not last long!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

$50 non-refundable application fee to apply, $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month in additional rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE4885109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Chimborazo Boulevard have any available units?
916 Chimborazo Boulevard has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Chimborazo Boulevard have?
Some of 916 Chimborazo Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Chimborazo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
916 Chimborazo Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Chimborazo Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Chimborazo Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 916 Chimborazo Boulevard offer parking?
No, 916 Chimborazo Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 916 Chimborazo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Chimborazo Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Chimborazo Boulevard have a pool?
No, 916 Chimborazo Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 916 Chimborazo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 916 Chimborazo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Chimborazo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Chimborazo Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 916 Chimborazo Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr
Richmond, VA 23224
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave
Richmond, VA 23221
Plant Zero
500 Stockton Street
Richmond, VA 23224
The Birches Apartments
1304 West Graham Road
Richmond, VA 23220
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way
Richmond, VA 23226
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr
Richmond, VA 23114
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir
Richmond, VA 23225
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct
Richmond, VA 23113

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity