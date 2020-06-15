Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry

916 Chimborazo Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Stunning, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Church Hill Available August 1st!! - Immaculate and spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home in Church Hill ready August 1st! Come live in this wonderful community, convenient to so much including downtown RVA, MCV, some of the best restaurants our city has to offer, the new market at 25th Street, the James River and more (GRTC bus line stop across the street as well).



Awesome front porch to relax on, flowing floor plan full of rich colors and beautiful flooring, large living room with tons of natural light, full hallway bathroom, formal dining room, great kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Large laundry room right off the kitchen as well, washer dryer hookups only - none provided.



Grab the gorgeous railing and head upstairs to three nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space and great natural light from well positioned windows. Tranquil full hallway bathroom with beautiful detailed tile work.



Head out back to a peaceful oasis filled with mature landscaping and privacy. Great deck with a pergola and trellis that overlooks the stone paver walkway to a wonderful patio surrounded by large in ground stones with a built-in fire pit perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or hosting family and friends into the night. Storage shed to convey.



This is a true gem in Church Hill, do not wait, this home will not last long!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



$50 non-refundable application fee to apply, $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month in additional rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE4885109)