Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

**PLEASE SCHEDULE AT LEAST 3 DAYS PRIOR SO THAT CURRENT TENANTS HAVE TIME TO PREPARE**

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1400 Sq Ft, Newly Renovated Twenties Style Bungalow Home available for rent. The property is located at 914 N 25th St, Richmond, 23223. It is within walking distance to restaurant and shops in Church Hill like The Roosevelt, Sub Rosa Bakery, Alamo BBQ, and Union Market as well as parks!



The home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a large private back patio and huge private fenced back yard. There is also a beautiful large front porch and private parking in the back of the house. There are newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has tons of counter space and it opens up to the Family room. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and provided appliances. Central heat/air (Electric- not gas) , refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, stack Washer/dryer, and a security system. There is also an attached storage shed that may be used by the tenants for storage as well.



1 year lease required Full-time students may have to have a cosigner. Pets will be considered with prior approval and a monthly pet fee of $25 per month per pet.