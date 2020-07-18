All apartments in Richmond
914 N. 25th St.
914 N. 25th St.

914 North 25th Street · (804) 409-4524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

914 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Union Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
**PLEASE SCHEDULE AT LEAST 3 DAYS PRIOR SO THAT CURRENT TENANTS HAVE TIME TO PREPARE**
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1400 Sq Ft, Newly Renovated Twenties Style Bungalow Home available for rent. The property is located at 914 N 25th St, Richmond, 23223. It is within walking distance to restaurant and shops in Church Hill like The Roosevelt, Sub Rosa Bakery, Alamo BBQ, and Union Market as well as parks!

The home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a large private back patio and huge private fenced back yard. There is also a beautiful large front porch and private parking in the back of the house. There are newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has tons of counter space and it opens up to the Family room. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and provided appliances. Central heat/air (Electric- not gas) , refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, stack Washer/dryer, and a security system. There is also an attached storage shed that may be used by the tenants for storage as well.

1 year lease required Full-time students may have to have a cosigner. Pets will be considered with prior approval and a monthly pet fee of $25 per month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 N. 25th St. have any available units?
914 N. 25th St. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 N. 25th St. have?
Some of 914 N. 25th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 N. 25th St. currently offering any rent specials?
914 N. 25th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 N. 25th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 N. 25th St. is pet friendly.
Does 914 N. 25th St. offer parking?
Yes, 914 N. 25th St. offers parking.
Does 914 N. 25th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 N. 25th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 N. 25th St. have a pool?
No, 914 N. 25th St. does not have a pool.
Does 914 N. 25th St. have accessible units?
No, 914 N. 25th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 914 N. 25th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 N. 25th St. has units with dishwashers.
