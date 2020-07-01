807 W Cary St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bike storage internet access new construction

805 W Cary



Pay September Rent, Get June, July, and August Free!!! ACT NOW!



Apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.com. Be sure to add JIM JONES as your leasing agent to ensure a call Back!



Reserve your apartment today with just $200!



Rare Brand New Construction Luxury Living In The Fan!!



Yes, Rover is allowed! We allow most dogs with some breed restrictions for a $199 one time fee and $19 monthly pet rent. Up to two dogs allowed.



805 West Cary Street is an excellent location for you to experience immediate access to Downtown, VCU and several nearby excellent Fan destinations! We designed this to be living quarters for anybody that wants to live downtown.



Elevating Richmond’s urban lifestyle, 805W offers luxury one and two residences equipped with unrivaled quality and finishes. All homes have immaculate granite kitchens, hardwood floors, spacious closets and your own in unit washer and dryer. Many of the units include a private balcony and some have skylight balconies, where the window opens outward creating a roof balcony to maximize the space. The top level of the building also includes a community room where you can access an outside patio with impressive Downtown Richmond City Views.



For $1,300 we have a few options left on the third floor. We have many options in the building from $1,200-$2,000 a month.



We include internet and cable in your rent. We have a limited of assigned parking spaces left for $95 a month. Bike storage available for free.



The security deposit is $500 for credit 650 and higher and one months rent for credit 649 and lower.



Lease terms are 12 months.



Call for your more information and let us help you find the perfect home at 805 W Cary



804 878-6992



