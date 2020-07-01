All apartments in Richmond
807 W Cary St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Richmond, VA
807 W Cary St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

807 W Cary St

807 West Cary Street · (804) 878-6992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

807 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23220
VCU

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bike storage
internet access
new construction
805 W Cary

Pay September Rent, Get June, July, and August Free!!! ACT NOW!

Apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.com. Be sure to add JIM JONES as your leasing agent to ensure a call Back!

Reserve your apartment today with just $200!

Rare Brand New Construction Luxury Living In The Fan!!

Yes, Rover is allowed! We allow most dogs with some breed restrictions for a $199 one time fee and $19 monthly pet rent. Up to two dogs allowed.

805 West Cary Street is an excellent location for you to experience immediate access to Downtown, VCU and several nearby excellent Fan destinations! We designed this to be living quarters for anybody that wants to live downtown.

Elevating Richmond’s urban lifestyle, 805W offers luxury one and two residences equipped with unrivaled quality and finishes. All homes have immaculate granite kitchens, hardwood floors, spacious closets and your own in unit washer and dryer. Many of the units include a private balcony and some have skylight balconies, where the window opens outward creating a roof balcony to maximize the space. The top level of the building also includes a community room where you can access an outside patio with impressive Downtown Richmond City Views.

For $1,300 we have a few options left on the third floor. We have many options in the building from $1,200-$2,000 a month.

We include internet and cable in your rent. We have a limited of assigned parking spaces left for $95 a month. Bike storage available for free.

The security deposit is $500 for credit 650 and higher and one months rent for credit 649 and lower.

Lease terms are 12 months.

Call for your more information and let us help you find the perfect home at 805 W Cary

JIm Jones
804 878-6992

(RLNE5964434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 W Cary St have any available units?
807 W Cary St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 W Cary St have?
Some of 807 W Cary St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 W Cary St currently offering any rent specials?
807 W Cary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W Cary St pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 W Cary St is pet friendly.
Does 807 W Cary St offer parking?
Yes, 807 W Cary St offers parking.
Does 807 W Cary St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 W Cary St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W Cary St have a pool?
No, 807 W Cary St does not have a pool.
Does 807 W Cary St have accessible units?
No, 807 W Cary St does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W Cary St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 W Cary St has units with dishwashers.
