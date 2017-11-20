Amenities

619 S. Pine Street Available 08/05/20 4 BR / 3 BA Large, Nicely Renovated House in Oregon Hill - NO DOGS! Available August 5th! - Nice four bedroom, three bathroom home in Oregon Hill. Hardwood flooring throughout. Nice downtown and river views from the exterior rear deck. Living room and eat-in kitchen with an island. Kitchen has a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave vent hood. There is a exterior deck off the kitchen. Laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. There is a second floor deck off of a study. Nice master bedroom with a master bathroom and walk-in closet. Fenced-in rear yard with off street parking. Central air with gas heat. One cat, no dogs. No utilities included. Available August 5th!



(RLNE2317520)