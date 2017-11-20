All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

619 S. Pine Street

619 South Pine Street · (804) 358-7368 ext. 1102
Location

619 South Pine Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Oregon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 619 S. Pine Street · Avail. Aug 5

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
619 S. Pine Street Available 08/05/20 4 BR / 3 BA Large, Nicely Renovated House in Oregon Hill - NO DOGS! Available August 5th! - Nice four bedroom, three bathroom home in Oregon Hill. Hardwood flooring throughout. Nice downtown and river views from the exterior rear deck. Living room and eat-in kitchen with an island. Kitchen has a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave vent hood. There is a exterior deck off the kitchen. Laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. There is a second floor deck off of a study. Nice master bedroom with a master bathroom and walk-in closet. Fenced-in rear yard with off street parking. Central air with gas heat. One cat, no dogs. No utilities included. Available August 5th!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2317520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 S. Pine Street have any available units?
619 S. Pine Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 S. Pine Street have?
Some of 619 S. Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 S. Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
619 S. Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S. Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 S. Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 619 S. Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 619 S. Pine Street does offer parking.
Does 619 S. Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 S. Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S. Pine Street have a pool?
No, 619 S. Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 619 S. Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 619 S. Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S. Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 S. Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
