611 Idlewood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

We are seeking a tenant with at least 3x the rent as monthly income, a credit score of preferably 625 or higher, and excellent rental history. Co-signers welcome! Coming soon (available after the 12th) This first-floor apartment that's close to VCU and downtown that includes water, sewer, trash, and lawn care in the rent! Nice fenced in backyard with a patio and shed for additional storage. Inside, enjoy two big bedrooms with ceiling fans, an eat-in kitchen, two bathrooms. separate utility room with washer and dryer included. $50 Application Fee per adult, $125 lease admin fee due at move-in/. $35 monthly benefits package. We are seeking a tenant with at least 3x the rent as monthly income, a credit score of preferably 625 or higher, and excellent rental history. Co-signers welcome! Call or Text to schedule a showing.