Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:34 PM

611 Idlewood Avenue

611 Idlewood Avenue · (804) 409-3910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

611 Idlewood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Oregon Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
We are seeking a tenant with at least 3x the rent as monthly income, a credit score of preferably 625 or higher, and excellent rental history. Co-signers welcome! Coming soon (available after the 12th) This first-floor apartment that's close to VCU and downtown that includes water, sewer, trash, and lawn care in the rent! Nice fenced in backyard with a patio and shed for additional storage. Inside, enjoy two big bedrooms with ceiling fans, an eat-in kitchen, two bathrooms. separate utility room with washer and dryer included. $50 Application Fee per adult, $125 lease admin fee due at move-in/. $35 monthly benefits package. We are seeking a tenant with at least 3x the rent as monthly income, a credit score of preferably 625 or higher, and excellent rental history. Co-signers welcome! Call or Text to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Idlewood Avenue have any available units?
611 Idlewood Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Idlewood Avenue have?
Some of 611 Idlewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Idlewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 Idlewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Idlewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 611 Idlewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 611 Idlewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 611 Idlewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 611 Idlewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Idlewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Idlewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 611 Idlewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 611 Idlewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 Idlewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Idlewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Idlewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
