Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:13 AM

515 St James St

515 Saint James Street · (804) 409-8819
Location

515 Saint James Street, Richmond, VA 23219
Jackson Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1834 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule your tour at: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/515-st-james-st?p=Company

If you’re looking for a house that’s close to Broad St food & nightlife, but you don’t want all the noise…THIS is the house for you.

Located on Saint James St., a small street between E. Leigh and W. Clay, you’re only a block away from Mama J’s, 2 blocks from Max’s on Broad, Saison, and Lucy’s.

With COVID-19, you can safely hang out with roommates or friends in the comfort of your own home while respecting health precautions as the house has plenty of communal space: a large living room, a lovely side patio, a covered front porch, a back balcony, and a HUGE backyard for you and your friends (furry friends are welcome!). Yes — the house is PET FRIENDLY, no breed restrictions.

The house has high ceilings and 5 spacious bedrooms, including 1 MASTER SUITE. The kitchen was recently updated.

Don’t worry about taking your laundry to a laundromat as there is a WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT!

**Ask about our 2 year lease specials**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 St James St have any available units?
515 St James St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 St James St have?
Some of 515 St James St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 St James St currently offering any rent specials?
515 St James St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 St James St pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 St James St is pet friendly.
Does 515 St James St offer parking?
No, 515 St James St does not offer parking.
Does 515 St James St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 St James St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 St James St have a pool?
No, 515 St James St does not have a pool.
Does 515 St James St have accessible units?
No, 515 St James St does not have accessible units.
Does 515 St James St have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 St James St does not have units with dishwashers.
