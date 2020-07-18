Amenities

5125 Kenmare Loop Available 09/01/20 NEWER CONSTRUCTION IN ADAMS PARK, AVAILABLE SOON - Gorgeous three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a great location and quiet community available Sept 4th! Conveniently located off Ironbridge Road with quick access to Chippenham Pkwy - right next to Falling Creek Reservoir and less than 10 minutes to Meadowbrook Country Club.



Walk-out basement with full bath, could be used as playroom or 4th bedroom. Small office off entryway, eat-in kitchen with open floor plan. Small rear deck. Additional play area in the family room loft at the top of the stairs. Master bedroom suite, has walk-in closet and walk-in shower.



This home will not last long, very rare to have a MODEL home become a rental. Do not miss out, apply today.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set up before move in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



