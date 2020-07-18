All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5125 Kenmare Loop

5125 Kenmare Loop · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5125 Kenmare Loop, Richmond, VA 23234
Brookbury

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5125 Kenmare Loop · Avail. Sep 1

$2,260

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5125 Kenmare Loop Available 09/01/20 NEWER CONSTRUCTION IN ADAMS PARK, AVAILABLE SOON - Gorgeous three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a great location and quiet community available Sept 4th! Conveniently located off Ironbridge Road with quick access to Chippenham Pkwy - right next to Falling Creek Reservoir and less than 10 minutes to Meadowbrook Country Club.

Walk-out basement with full bath, could be used as playroom or 4th bedroom. Small office off entryway, eat-in kitchen with open floor plan. Small rear deck. Additional play area in the family room loft at the top of the stairs. Master bedroom suite, has walk-in closet and walk-in shower.

This home will not last long, very rare to have a MODEL home become a rental. Do not miss out, apply today.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set up before move in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE4302291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 Kenmare Loop have any available units?
5125 Kenmare Loop has a unit available for $2,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 Kenmare Loop have?
Some of 5125 Kenmare Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 Kenmare Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Kenmare Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Kenmare Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5125 Kenmare Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5125 Kenmare Loop offer parking?
No, 5125 Kenmare Loop does not offer parking.
Does 5125 Kenmare Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 Kenmare Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Kenmare Loop have a pool?
No, 5125 Kenmare Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5125 Kenmare Loop have accessible units?
No, 5125 Kenmare Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Kenmare Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5125 Kenmare Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
