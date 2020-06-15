Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

504 Bethany Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautifully Maintained Home....Close to VCU! - This well maintained home has an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and room for a table. Double French doors off the kitchen open to a rear deck. First floor has a half bath. Separate dining room that flows into a large living room. All 3 bedrooms are on the second floor. The largest bedroom has a ceiling fan & a large bay window. All windows furnished with blinds. Upstairs washer/dryer. Off-street parking. Storage shed. Close to VCU! Sorry no pets!



Must have 600 or higher credit score, income of 3 times the monthly rent or higher, good rental history. A $50 lease processing fee applied if approved.



Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-478-0396. EHO



No Pets Allowed



