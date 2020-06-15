All apartments in Richmond
504 Bethany Drive

504 Bethany Drive · (804) 744-3045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 Bethany Drive, Richmond, VA 23220
Randolph

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 Bethany Drive · Avail. Jul 17

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
504 Bethany Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautifully Maintained Home....Close to VCU! - This well maintained home has an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and room for a table. Double French doors off the kitchen open to a rear deck. First floor has a half bath. Separate dining room that flows into a large living room. All 3 bedrooms are on the second floor. The largest bedroom has a ceiling fan & a large bay window. All windows furnished with blinds. Upstairs washer/dryer. Off-street parking. Storage shed. Close to VCU! Sorry no pets!

Must have 600 or higher credit score, income of 3 times the monthly rent or higher, good rental history. A $50 lease processing fee applied if approved.

Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-478-0396. EHO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4236120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Bethany Drive have any available units?
504 Bethany Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Bethany Drive have?
Some of 504 Bethany Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Bethany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Bethany Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Bethany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Bethany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 504 Bethany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 504 Bethany Drive does offer parking.
Does 504 Bethany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Bethany Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Bethany Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Bethany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Bethany Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Bethany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Bethany Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Bethany Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
