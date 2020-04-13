All apartments in Richmond
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2

4222 Chamberlayne Avenue · (804) 840-3073
Location

4222 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA 23227
Ginter Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1495 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939

Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.
Centrally located with quick access to I-64 means residents can easily explore Richmond and the surrounding area.
Spacious upstairs apartment features two bedrooms, one full bath, living room, dining room, and a designer kitchen with custom cabinetry and built-in pantry. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout, including original wood oak flooring, glass doorknobs, picture rail molding, base molding, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Kitchen offers a stainless steel appliance suite with dishwasher, garbage disposal, and access to a covered porch. Living room features built-ins, fireplace mantel, and access to second porch overlooking a beautiful garden and Koi pond maintained by the Owner occupant.
Plenty of space at 1,495 sq.ft, large closets, ample storage, and Washer/dryer in the basement.

Apply online: https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34939
Property Id 34939

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 have any available units?
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 have?
Some of 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
