4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2

Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939
Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.
Centrally located with quick access to I-64 means residents can easily explore Richmond and the surrounding area.
Spacious upstairs apartment features two bedrooms, one full bath, living room, dining room, and a designer kitchen with custom cabinetry and built-in pantry. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout, including original wood oak flooring, glass doorknobs, picture rail molding, base molding, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Kitchen offers a stainless steel appliance suite with dishwasher, garbage disposal, and access to a covered porch. Living room features built-ins, fireplace mantel, and access to second porch overlooking a beautiful garden and Koi pond maintained by the Owner occupant.
Plenty of space at 1,495 sq.ft, large closets, ample storage, and Washer/dryer in the basement.
Apply online: https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34939
No Dogs Allowed
