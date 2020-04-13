4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2

Amenities

Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939



Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.

Centrally located with quick access to I-64 means residents can easily explore Richmond and the surrounding area.

Spacious upstairs apartment features two bedrooms, one full bath, living room, dining room, and a designer kitchen with custom cabinetry and built-in pantry. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout, including original wood oak flooring, glass doorknobs, picture rail molding, base molding, and soaring 9' ceilings.

Kitchen offers a stainless steel appliance suite with dishwasher, garbage disposal, and access to a covered porch. Living room features built-ins, fireplace mantel, and access to second porch overlooking a beautiful garden and Koi pond maintained by the Owner occupant.

Plenty of space at 1,495 sq.ft, large closets, ample storage, and Washer/dryer in the basement.



Apply online: https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/34939

No Dogs Allowed



