Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4016 West Grace Street Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Three Bedroom Cape Cod in Sauer's Gardens available July 3rd! - Classic brick Cape Cod with full rear dormer, providing three spacious bedrooms and closets. Gorgeous wood floors throughout with the dining room open to the living room equipped with a gas fireplace. Nice garage with automatic door opener offering off-street parking. Wonderful deck with bench seating overlooking mature and well-maintained landscaping. Don't miss this beauty close to Monument Avenue and minutes from Willow Lawn!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Amirah Pirbhai.



