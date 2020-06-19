All apartments in Richmond
3505 Rosewood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3505 Rosewood

3505 Rosewood Avenue · (804) 441-2351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3505 Rosewood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221
University Stadium

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3505 Rosewood · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom Home Convenient to Carytown, Byrd Park And More. Available Immediately! - Newly updated and move-in ready, this home is located near City Stadium with easy access to Carytown, Byrd Park, The Fan and more. Nearby highway access connects you easily to other parts of town as well. The home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The updated kitchen with large center island flowing into the living area provides a gathering space filled with abundant natural light. To the rear of the kitchen is a utility room with washer/dryer hookups along with access to the back yard with storage shed. Two bedrooms and a beautiful full bathroom round out the first floor. The second floor features two additional bedrooms along with a stunning bathroom. Cats allowed, no dogs. No utilities included. Contact Matt at (804) 441-2351 for more information or to arrange a tour.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5716773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Rosewood have any available units?
3505 Rosewood has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 3505 Rosewood currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Rosewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Rosewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Rosewood is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Rosewood offer parking?
No, 3505 Rosewood does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Rosewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Rosewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Rosewood have a pool?
No, 3505 Rosewood does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Rosewood have accessible units?
No, 3505 Rosewood does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Rosewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Rosewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Rosewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Rosewood does not have units with air conditioning.
