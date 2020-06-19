3505 Rosewood

Amenities

Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom Home Convenient to Carytown, Byrd Park And More. Available Immediately! - Newly updated and move-in ready, this home is located near City Stadium with easy access to Carytown, Byrd Park, The Fan and more. Nearby highway access connects you easily to other parts of town as well. The home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The updated kitchen with large center island flowing into the living area provides a gathering space filled with abundant natural light. To the rear of the kitchen is a utility room with washer/dryer hookups along with access to the back yard with storage shed. Two bedrooms and a beautiful full bathroom round out the first floor. The second floor features two additional bedrooms along with a stunning bathroom. Cats allowed, no dogs. No utilities included. Contact Matt at (804) 441-2351 for more information or to arrange a tour.



(RLNE5716773)