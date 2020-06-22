Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court new construction

3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Beauty in Church Hill Available 07/1 - Truly must be seen - STUNNING, beautifully furnished, 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom space. NEW CONSTRUCTION - in gorgeous Tobacco Row area of Church Hill. Formal living room and master suite have sweeping views of Chimborazo Park. Hardwood floors, meticulously decorated throughout, stainless steel and granite chef's kitchen, luxurious ensuite bathrooms in all three bedrooms, and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Pets considered with an additional $25/pet per month. Nonrefundable $40 application and $100 lease administration fees to apply. Offered by Real Property Management: Richmond Metro, Agent Lyndi Morrone



(RLNE2502634)