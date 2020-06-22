All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs

3404 East Broad Street · (804) 394-5552
Location

3404 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Chimborazo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs · Avail. Jul 1

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
all utils included
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
new construction
3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Beauty in Church Hill Available 07/1 - Truly must be seen - STUNNING, beautifully furnished, 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom space. NEW CONSTRUCTION - in gorgeous Tobacco Row area of Church Hill. Formal living room and master suite have sweeping views of Chimborazo Park. Hardwood floors, meticulously decorated throughout, stainless steel and granite chef's kitchen, luxurious ensuite bathrooms in all three bedrooms, and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Pets considered with an additional $25/pet per month. Nonrefundable $40 application and $100 lease administration fees to apply. Offered by Real Property Management: Richmond Metro, Agent Lyndi Morrone

(RLNE2502634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs have any available units?
3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs have?
Some of 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs currently offering any rent specials?
3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs is pet friendly.
Does 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs offer parking?
No, 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs does not offer parking.
Does 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs have a pool?
No, 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs does not have a pool.
Does 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs have accessible units?
No, 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs does not have units with dishwashers.
