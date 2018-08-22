Amenities
339 S Laurel St Available 07/10/20 Amazing home in Oregon Hill! Just 3 blocks to VCU! - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home offers spacious bedrooms, kitchen and living room. Recently Painted, with wood floors refinished downstairs, repainted floors upstairs! Includes washer/dryer and ALL appliances. Designated PARKING in the rear of the house. Has a fenced in backyard perfect for your furry friends.
Use the link below for a video tour:
https://youtu.be/QySIf-rlPY4
* No smoking.
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal
* $100 Lease Processing Fee
* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.
(RLNE4515722)