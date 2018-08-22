All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 339 S Laurel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
339 S Laurel St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

339 S Laurel St

339 South Laurel Street · (804) 298-2848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

339 South Laurel Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Oregon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 339 S Laurel St · Avail. Jul 10

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
339 S Laurel St Available 07/10/20 Amazing home in Oregon Hill! Just 3 blocks to VCU! - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home offers spacious bedrooms, kitchen and living room. Recently Painted, with wood floors refinished downstairs, repainted floors upstairs! Includes washer/dryer and ALL appliances. Designated PARKING in the rear of the house. Has a fenced in backyard perfect for your furry friends.

Use the link below for a video tour:
https://youtu.be/QySIf-rlPY4

* No smoking.
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal
* $100 Lease Processing Fee
* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

(RLNE4515722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 S Laurel St have any available units?
339 S Laurel St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 S Laurel St have?
Some of 339 S Laurel St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 S Laurel St currently offering any rent specials?
339 S Laurel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 S Laurel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 S Laurel St is pet friendly.
Does 339 S Laurel St offer parking?
Yes, 339 S Laurel St does offer parking.
Does 339 S Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 S Laurel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 S Laurel St have a pool?
No, 339 S Laurel St does not have a pool.
Does 339 S Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 339 S Laurel St does not have accessible units.
Does 339 S Laurel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 S Laurel St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 339 S Laurel St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace
Richmond, VA 23294
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter
Richmond, VA 23228
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd
Richmond, VA 23235
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way
Richmond, VA 23226
Forest Square Apartments
3202 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23224
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir
Richmond, VA 23238
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2
Richmond, VA 23230
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave
Richmond, VA 23221

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity