Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

339 S Laurel St Available 07/10/20 Amazing home in Oregon Hill! Just 3 blocks to VCU! - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home offers spacious bedrooms, kitchen and living room. Recently Painted, with wood floors refinished downstairs, repainted floors upstairs! Includes washer/dryer and ALL appliances. Designated PARKING in the rear of the house. Has a fenced in backyard perfect for your furry friends.



Use the link below for a video tour:

https://youtu.be/QySIf-rlPY4



* No smoking.

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal

* $100 Lease Processing Fee

* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.



(RLNE4515722)