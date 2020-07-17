All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3303 Branch Avenue

3303 Branch Avenue · (804) 270-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3303 Branch Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222
Providence Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3303 Branch Avenue · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Ranch in Richmond - UNDER RENOVATIONS! Updates coming soon!

Say hello to 3303 Branch Ave! Here is another property that will allow you to be near the city without completely jumping into the city lifestyle! Connected to 3301, both properties are managed by Option 1 and have recently been updated. 3303 Branch Avenue offers two bedrooms and one bath, so it is quaint, but a perfect option if that is what you're looking for! It is the left side unit on the lead photo!

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

(RLNE5865586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Branch Avenue have any available units?
3303 Branch Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 3303 Branch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Branch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Branch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3303 Branch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3303 Branch Avenue offer parking?
No, 3303 Branch Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3303 Branch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 Branch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Branch Avenue have a pool?
No, 3303 Branch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Branch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3303 Branch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Branch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 Branch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3303 Branch Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3303 Branch Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
