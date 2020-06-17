All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

318 South Cherry Street

318 South Cherry Street · (804) 298-2848
Location

318 South Cherry Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Oregon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 318 South Cherry Street · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3 Bedroom Gem in Oregon Hill! MUST SEE - TOTAL Renovation 2018 on this Oregon Hill GEM, just a few blocks from VCU.

This Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Row House has all the old charm, but Modern Conveniences & Is completely Energy Efficient! Updated Kitchen included a enough storage to keep anyone’s grandma happy! Recessed Lighting and 9 foot ceilings give the bright paint and beautifully finished floors throughout, a space everyone can enjoy.

The renovation included updated Electrical, New Windows and HVAC! One first floor bedroom with 2 additonal bedrooms upstairs. The abundant Natural Light, exposed beams, beautiful landscaping, Privacy fence & choice of OFF STREET PARKING or street parking make this a home that is sure to go quickly!! Walking Distance to James River, VCU, Museums, Local Shops, Altria Theater, Farmers Market & More!! This is a Stunning, MUST SEE HOME!!! MOVE IN READY!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5840246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 South Cherry Street have any available units?
318 South Cherry Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 South Cherry Street have?
Some of 318 South Cherry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 South Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 South Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 South Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 South Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 318 South Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 318 South Cherry Street does offer parking.
Does 318 South Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 South Cherry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 South Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 318 South Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 South Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 318 South Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 South Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 South Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.
