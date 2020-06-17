318 South Cherry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

3 Bedroom Gem in Oregon Hill! MUST SEE - TOTAL Renovation 2018 on this Oregon Hill GEM, just a few blocks from VCU.



This Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Row House has all the old charm, but Modern Conveniences & Is completely Energy Efficient! Updated Kitchen included a enough storage to keep anyone’s grandma happy! Recessed Lighting and 9 foot ceilings give the bright paint and beautifully finished floors throughout, a space everyone can enjoy.



The renovation included updated Electrical, New Windows and HVAC! One first floor bedroom with 2 additonal bedrooms upstairs. The abundant Natural Light, exposed beams, beautiful landscaping, Privacy fence & choice of OFF STREET PARKING or street parking make this a home that is sure to go quickly!! Walking Distance to James River, VCU, Museums, Local Shops, Altria Theater, Farmers Market & More!! This is a Stunning, MUST SEE HOME!!! MOVE IN READY!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5840246)