3052 Lawson St

Amenities

24hr maintenance recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Nice 2 bed, 2bath home with fresh paint a new flooring throughout. Windows, siding, insulation, wiring and HVAC systems updated in 2015. Large yard and convenient location. Near 360 (Hull Street) and Midlothian Turnpike. Application Fee: $50.00/per adult occupant (18 yrs +). Lease Admin Fee: $125 due w/move-in funds. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, and much more!