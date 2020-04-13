All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 3052 Lawson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
3052 Lawson St
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:29 PM

3052 Lawson St

3052 Lawson Street · (804) 409-9969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3052 Lawson Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Swansboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
Nice 2 bed, 2bath home with fresh paint a new flooring throughout. Windows, siding, insulation, wiring and HVAC systems updated in 2015. Large yard and convenient location. Near 360 (Hull Street) and Midlothian Turnpike. Application Fee: $50.00/per adult occupant (18 yrs +). Lease Admin Fee: $125 due w/move-in funds. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3052 Lawson St have any available units?
3052 Lawson St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3052 Lawson St have?
Some of 3052 Lawson St's amenities include 24hr maintenance, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3052 Lawson St currently offering any rent specials?
3052 Lawson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 Lawson St pet-friendly?
No, 3052 Lawson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 3052 Lawson St offer parking?
No, 3052 Lawson St does not offer parking.
Does 3052 Lawson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3052 Lawson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 Lawson St have a pool?
Yes, 3052 Lawson St has a pool.
Does 3052 Lawson St have accessible units?
No, 3052 Lawson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3052 Lawson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3052 Lawson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3052 Lawson St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23230
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St
Richmond, VA 23220
Plant 1
403 Stockton St
Richmond, VA 23224
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23219
Forest Square Apartments
3202 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23224
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St
Richmond, VA 23224
Franklin Lofts
1806 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd
Richmond, VA 23224

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity