Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included parking

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

2620 Stuart Ave. #2B Available 07/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA Two Bedroom in Mulberry Place. Available July 1st. - Spectacular condo located in Mulberry Place at corner of Stuart and Mulberry. Supplied with many extras as well as off-street parking, hardwood floors, kitchen complete with Subzero refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and gas range. Pets Considered. Washer and Dryer.



Two Gated Parking Spaces included. WiFi, cable, trash, water and sewer are also included in the HOA fees.



HOA requires all floors must be 70% covered with rugs. Per their noise ordinance.



Available July 1st! See More At RentinRichmond.com!



(RLNE5769521)