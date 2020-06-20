All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
2620 Stuart Ave. #2B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2620 Stuart Ave. #2B

2620 Stuart Avenue · (804) 358-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
The Fan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2620 Stuart Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
2620 Stuart Ave. #2B Available 07/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA Two Bedroom in Mulberry Place. Available July 1st. - Spectacular condo located in Mulberry Place at corner of Stuart and Mulberry. Supplied with many extras as well as off-street parking, hardwood floors, kitchen complete with Subzero refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and gas range. Pets Considered. Washer and Dryer.

Two Gated Parking Spaces included. WiFi, cable, trash, water and sewer are also included in the HOA fees.

HOA requires all floors must be 70% covered with rugs. Per their noise ordinance.

Available July 1st! See More At RentinRichmond.com!

(RLNE5769521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B have any available units?
2620 Stuart Ave. #2B has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B have?
Some of 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Stuart Ave. #2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B does offer parking.
Does 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B have a pool?
No, 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B have accessible units?
No, 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2620 Stuart Ave. #2B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23236
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct
Richmond, VA 23294
Woodbriar Apartments
621 Warwick Village Dr
Richmond, VA 23224
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street
Richmond, VA 23220
The Locks
311 S 11th St
Richmond, VA 23219
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir
Richmond, VA 23225

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity