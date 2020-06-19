2614 W. Main

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

*AVAILABLE JUNE 1*



This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Richmond's Historic Fan District. The apartment is located on the first floor of a duplex and has been updated with custom kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful hardwood floors. The apartment has exposed brick, large windows, central heating and cooling, ceiling fans throughout and a full sized washer and dryer. The shared backyard space features large brick patio and outdoor seating with a built in grill. Located on Main Street and Robinson, this is an ideal location for those who want to be close to all the excitement the Fan has to offer. Byrd Park is within walking distance, Carytown is just 3 blocks away, and local restaurants such as Brunch, Helen's, and Social 52 are right out the front door.



One Dog under 35 lbs. allowed for an additional fee. Sorry, no cats.