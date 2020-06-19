All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 2614 W. Main.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
2614 W. Main
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2614 W. Main

2614 West Main Street · (804) 409-2338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
The Fan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2614 West Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
*AVAILABLE JUNE 1*

This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Richmond's Historic Fan District. The apartment is located on the first floor of a duplex and has been updated with custom kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful hardwood floors. The apartment has exposed brick, large windows, central heating and cooling, ceiling fans throughout and a full sized washer and dryer. The shared backyard space features large brick patio and outdoor seating with a built in grill. Located on Main Street and Robinson, this is an ideal location for those who want to be close to all the excitement the Fan has to offer. Byrd Park is within walking distance, Carytown is just 3 blocks away, and local restaurants such as Brunch, Helen's, and Social 52 are right out the front door.

One Dog under 35 lbs. allowed for an additional fee. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 W. Main have any available units?
2614 W. Main has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 W. Main have?
Some of 2614 W. Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 W. Main currently offering any rent specials?
2614 W. Main isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 W. Main pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 W. Main is pet friendly.
Does 2614 W. Main offer parking?
No, 2614 W. Main does not offer parking.
Does 2614 W. Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 W. Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 W. Main have a pool?
No, 2614 W. Main does not have a pool.
Does 2614 W. Main have accessible units?
No, 2614 W. Main does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 W. Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 W. Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2614 W. Main?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street
Richmond, VA 23223
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave
Richmond, VA 23221
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street
Richmond, VA 23220
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd
Richmond, VA 23235
The Shannon Townhomes
628 Windomere Ave
Richmond, VA 23227
Shockoe Commons Main Street
1209 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir
Richmond, VA 23225

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity