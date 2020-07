Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated extra storage microwave furnished

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This nicely cared for duplex has an upstairs unit with a beautiful new tile bath, and new stacking washer/dryer in the kitchen. The first floor apartment has a new kitchen and updated bath. 1st floor renters use use the landlord furnished washer and dryer in the full basement. Extra storage here is available for both apartments. One parking space is available to each apartment. Each apartment is $1600 and available July 1.