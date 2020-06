Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

ONE MONTHS FREE Beautiful Renovated 3 bed 1 bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW! Water/Sewer/Trash/ Security System Included!! - Owner pays ALL UTILITIES except electric and internet



Don't miss this beautifully renovated top floor duplex unit 10 minutes from Downtown Richmond! Bus line right down the street gives easy access for public transportation. Enjoy spring mornings on the huge front balcony; get this unit before it's gone!



- Top floor of beautiful duplex.

- Flexible 4th room; can be used as living room or 4th bedroom!

- Private entrance and stairwell.

- Owner installing brand new security system and cameras.

- Large front porch.

- Tons of parking space in the designated driveway.

- Huge Rooms!

- Hardwood floors throughout.

- Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops.

- New washer and dryer in unit.

- Ceiling fans throughout.

- Water / Sewer / Trash / Security System Included!



Neighborhood: Bellemeade North



Schools-

Elementary School: Oak Grove

Middle School: Boushall

High School: Armstrong



- Pets Situational with Owner Approval / Pet Screening Rating (additional fees may apply)

- $150 Lease Administration Fee due at move in.

- $60 per application per applicant (Non-Refundable)

- $10 Monthly Filter Fee (Mailed Quarterly)

- All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

- Renters Insurance Required

- At least one of the applicants or a licensed Realtor representing the applicant must be shown the property before their application will be processed.



