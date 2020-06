Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please come into the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA, Reserve this home with just $200 down



2211 3rd ave Richmond VA

2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment

-central heat and air

-wall to wall carpet

-Huge living room

-good size bedrooms

-off street parking in back

-washer and dryer

-deck

-front porch

-stove & fridge included

-great location!



Hurry this place will not last long!!



(RLNE5210360)