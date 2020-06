Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This nicely renovated apartment is on the first floor of the building and has to offer 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room and kitchen. Central air! Hardwood floor! Kitchen offers a range with oven and refrigerator.Freshly painted. Fenced backyard and access to a porch.

This property is a Multi-Family home built in 1920 and has 4 apartments.



Schools assigned:

- Overby Sheppard Elementary

- Henderson Middle School

- Marshall High School