1902 Fairmount Ave

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available July 5! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Union Hill - Don't miss out on this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Union Hill! Located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairmount, this newly updated single-family home will be available July 15 following an immaculate renovation. Beautiful pine floors, exposed beams, classic radiators and a lay-down shower round out the full character of this 1200 square foot classic.



The naturally-lit kitchen is complete with new stainless appliances, cast-country sink, quartz countertops and an open hosting counter to the dining room. The vaulted ceiling upstairs offers a perfect office space, while the basement boasts a spanning amount of storage. Off street parking is available in the backyard, as is a newly-built storage shed for extra space.



Photos included in this listing are representative of the current renovation and will be updated upon completion.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval. A $250 non-refundable pet fee is due upon signing. Each additional pet will be charged a $25 a month fee.



Please contact Jarrod at jarrod@bluedogrva.com for showings. To submit an application, visit our website at bluedogrva.com. The application fee is $50 per adult.



