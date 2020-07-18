All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1902 Fairmount Ave

1902 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Fairmount Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
Fairmount

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available July 5! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Union Hill - Don't miss out on this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Union Hill! Located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairmount, this newly updated single-family home will be available July 15 following an immaculate renovation. Beautiful pine floors, exposed beams, classic radiators and a lay-down shower round out the full character of this 1200 square foot classic.

The naturally-lit kitchen is complete with new stainless appliances, cast-country sink, quartz countertops and an open hosting counter to the dining room. The vaulted ceiling upstairs offers a perfect office space, while the basement boasts a spanning amount of storage. Off street parking is available in the backyard, as is a newly-built storage shed for extra space.

Photos included in this listing are representative of the current renovation and will be updated upon completion.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval. A $250 non-refundable pet fee is due upon signing. Each additional pet will be charged a $25 a month fee.

Please contact Jarrod at jarrod@bluedogrva.com for showings. To submit an application, visit our website at bluedogrva.com. The application fee is $50 per adult.

(RLNE5902225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Fairmount Ave have any available units?
1902 Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Fairmount Ave have?
Some of 1902 Fairmount Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 Fairmount Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1902 Fairmount Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Fairmount Ave offers parking.
Does 1902 Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Fairmount Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 1902 Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 1902 Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
