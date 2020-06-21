All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1832 Parkwood Avenue

1832 Parkwood Avenue · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1832 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1832 Parkwood Avenue · Avail. Jul 29

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1832 Parkwood Avenue Available 07/29/20 Awesome Location, 3 Bedroom Row Home available July 29th! - Great three bedroom, two bathroom historic home ready July 29th! Conveniently located to Carytown, The Fan, Byrd Park, Maymont, the James River, VCU and more. Short commute to downtown RVA with easy access to 195.

Spacious, open floor plan with large living area that leads to the kitchen complete with a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Bedrooms are big with great natural light. New paint throughout home!

Don't forget about the wonderful fenced-in backyard and 2 off-street parking spaces included!

*Pictures are of a similar unit not of this exact unit*

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Amirah Pirbhai.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5823255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
1832 Parkwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 1832 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Parkwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 Parkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1832 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Parkwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1832 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1832 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1832 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1832 Parkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1832 Parkwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
