Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1832 Parkwood Avenue Available 07/29/20 Awesome Location, 3 Bedroom Row Home available July 29th! - Great three bedroom, two bathroom historic home ready July 29th! Conveniently located to Carytown, The Fan, Byrd Park, Maymont, the James River, VCU and more. Short commute to downtown RVA with easy access to 195.



Spacious, open floor plan with large living area that leads to the kitchen complete with a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Bedrooms are big with great natural light. New paint throughout home!



Don't forget about the wonderful fenced-in backyard and 2 off-street parking spaces included!



*Pictures are of a similar unit not of this exact unit*



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Amirah Pirbhai.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE5823255)