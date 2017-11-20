All apartments in Richmond
1811 Park Ave
1811 Park Ave

1811 Park Avenue
Location

1811 Park Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
*Available May 1*

This luxurious apartment is 2,600 square feet and spans the entire 3rd floor (top floor) of the building. It is full of character and historical charm, yet complete with all the modern amenities. The apartment has been expertly renovated and features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a Wolf range, and butler's pantry with a wet bar. The updated bathrooms are complete with Carrara marble tile, oversized pedestal sinks, and all brand new fixtures. There is a laundry space in unit with a brand new front loading washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with shelves and ample storage space. The large front parlor is the size of two rooms and boasts large windows, built-in bookcases and a fireplace. There is an additional room off the front hallway that could be used for an office, reading nook, or art studio. The apartment has is spacious and sunny with tons of natural light and beautifully refinished, original heart pine floors throughout. The outdoor spaces include a large front porch and enclosed rear porch, plus a grassy backyard common area. The apartment has updated central air conditioning and heating along with a whole house fan perfect for those spring and fall days.

Located between Monument Ave and Hanover, this location is a short walk to local parks, coffee shops, restaurants, museums, and all the wonderful things the Fan District has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Park Ave have any available units?
1811 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Park Ave have?
Some of 1811 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 1811 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1811 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1811 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
