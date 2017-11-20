1811 Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

*Available May 1*



This luxurious apartment is 2,600 square feet and spans the entire 3rd floor (top floor) of the building. It is full of character and historical charm, yet complete with all the modern amenities. The apartment has been expertly renovated and features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a Wolf range, and butler's pantry with a wet bar. The updated bathrooms are complete with Carrara marble tile, oversized pedestal sinks, and all brand new fixtures. There is a laundry space in unit with a brand new front loading washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with shelves and ample storage space. The large front parlor is the size of two rooms and boasts large windows, built-in bookcases and a fireplace. There is an additional room off the front hallway that could be used for an office, reading nook, or art studio. The apartment has is spacious and sunny with tons of natural light and beautifully refinished, original heart pine floors throughout. The outdoor spaces include a large front porch and enclosed rear porch, plus a grassy backyard common area. The apartment has updated central air conditioning and heating along with a whole house fan perfect for those spring and fall days.



Located between Monument Ave and Hanover, this location is a short walk to local parks, coffee shops, restaurants, museums, and all the wonderful things the Fan District has to offer.