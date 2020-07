Amenities

1732 W. Leigh St. Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedroom house in the heart of VCU/Carver area available in August - Conveniently located in the Carver area and close to VCU and The Fan, this home features three bedrooms and one & one half bathrooms. Filled with an abundance of natural light, the spacious living and dining area flows into the kitchen and laundry room with included washer & dryer. The first floor is rounded out by a half bathroom and multiple closets for storage. A deck off of the rear of the home leads to a private off-street parking area. The second floor features three carpeted bedrooms that share a full bathroom. No pets allowed. Call Matt for all questions and showings: 804-441-2351. Available in August.



(RLNE5027978)