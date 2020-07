Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Due to Covid19 the house is Unavailable for in person showings until the end of July (if still available). Photos are two years old. Walk to VCU. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home that offers lawn maintenance included with the rent. Only minutes to shopping, eateries and VCU. Spacious & bright. Updated kitchen & baths, full size washer & dryer on main level, nice deck, private drive and on street parking available. NO PETS. No smokers.