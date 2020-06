Amenities

Enjoy the Downtown Richmond lifestyle in this fabulous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom front back duplex. The home is located in sought after Manchester neighborhood close to VCU, Downtown Richmond & James River. The home features 3 large bedrooms with private bathrooms, a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a private yard specifically for the front unit, near the off-street parking in the rear of the duplex.