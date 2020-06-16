1322 North 22nd Street

Amenities
This nicely renovated historic house has to offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and a living room. The house has a front porch and a big back yard. It is all electric, central AIR and Heat. Hardwood floors. Kitchen and bathrooms are with ceramic tiles. Pet deposit - $300.00
This nicely renovated historic house has to offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and a living room. The house has a front porch and a big back yard. It is all electric, central AIR and Heat. Hardwood floors. Kitchen and bathrooms are with ceramic tiles.