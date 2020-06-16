All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 1322 North 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
1322 North 22nd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1322 North 22nd Street

1322 North 22nd Street · (571) 451-2365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1322 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This nicely renovated historic house has to offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and a living room. The house has a front porch and a big back yard. It is all electric, central AIR and Heat. Hardwood floors. Kitchen and bathrooms are with ceramic tiles. Pet deposit - $300.00
This nicely renovated historic house has to offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and a living room. The house has a front porch and a big back yard. It is all electric, central AIR and Heat. Hardwood floors. Kitchen and bathrooms are with ceramic tiles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 North 22nd Street have any available units?
1322 North 22nd Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 North 22nd Street have?
Some of 1322 North 22nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 North 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1322 North 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 North 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 North 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1322 North 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 1322 North 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1322 North 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 North 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 North 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1322 North 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1322 North 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1322 North 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 North 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 North 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1322 North 22nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2001 East
2001 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23223
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St
Richmond, VA 23224
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23219
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive
Richmond, VA 23113
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct
Richmond, VA 23294
The Locks Tower
1001 East Byrd Street
Richmond, VA 23219
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir
Richmond, VA 23225
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity