Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

1250 Parkwood Ave Available 07/10/20 Walking distance to VCU and designated PARKING behind the house! - PARKING for up to FOUR vehicles! 1st floor bedroom with bathroom, LARGE kitchen with all appliances, 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom on the 2nd floor.



This property is within walking distance to VCU, has onsite parking and has a host of great restaurants minutes away including: Food Dog RVA, Little Mexico, Postbellum, City Dogs, Baja Bean, Lamplighter and a ton of other local cafes and shopping spots!



* No smoking.

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal

* $100 Lease Processing Fee

* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.



(RLNE4463195)