Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:31 PM

1250 Parkwood Ave

1250 Parkwood Avenue · (804) 298-2848
Location

1250 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1250 Parkwood Ave · Avail. Jul 10

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
1250 Parkwood Ave Available 07/10/20 Walking distance to VCU and designated PARKING behind the house! - PARKING for up to FOUR vehicles! 1st floor bedroom with bathroom, LARGE kitchen with all appliances, 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom on the 2nd floor.

This property is within walking distance to VCU, has onsite parking and has a host of great restaurants minutes away including: Food Dog RVA, Little Mexico, Postbellum, City Dogs, Baja Bean, Lamplighter and a ton of other local cafes and shopping spots!

* No smoking.
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal
* $100 Lease Processing Fee
* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

(RLNE4463195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Parkwood Ave have any available units?
1250 Parkwood Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Parkwood Ave have?
Some of 1250 Parkwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Parkwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Parkwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Parkwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Parkwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Parkwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Parkwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 1250 Parkwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Parkwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Parkwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1250 Parkwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Parkwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1250 Parkwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Parkwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Parkwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
