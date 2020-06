Amenities

3 BR Brick Rancher in Woodstock for $1050.00 per month. - Charming 3 BR and 1 Full Bath Brick Rancher for $1050.00 per month. Home Features Living Room and Eat -In Kitchen. Master BR has a Sitting Room Attached. Hardwood Floors. Refrigerator/ Stove and Washer and Dryer Convey - AS IS. Large Back Yard . "Call Now Will Not Last.".



Please text our Showing Agent Ben Fleming - 804-971-8040 to schedule a showing.

for more additional information and details.



No Pets Allowed



