105 East Grace Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

You've never seen an apartment this nice.



Located in Richmond's historic Arts District, Shiloh Lofts is apartment living--refined. This apartment is a recent renovation.



IT'S THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

Shiloh Lofts offer the convenience of downtown living combined with the peaceful, refined comfort of a luxury apartment.



Located in the center of it all, Shiloh Lofts are walking distance to Richmond's central business district, MCV, Richmond's Biotech park, and VCU's academic campus, so you can walk to work or school. And afterwards, return home to a vibrant food and dining scene. And take a front row seat to local theater, festivals, events and concerts.



DOWNTOWN LIVING WITHOUT THE DOWNTOWN HASSLES

You'll be in the center of it all without all the drawbacks of downtown living.



This unit is a must see. Great views and stunning downtown vistas.



Noise? All the apartments are on one floor, so there's no residential noise above or below. Apartments also have extra noise dampening insulation to provide peace and quiet.



THOUGHTFUL FEATURES MAKE LIFE LESS ORDINARY



Modern kitchens with granite counters, open shelves, glass doors, tile backslashes, and LED under-counter lighting



Premium stainless steel appliances, refrigerators with ice and water in door, dishwashers with hidden controls, electric ranges with smooth surface tops



Private laundries with washer and dryer in each unit



Luxury tile baths with rain shower heads



Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms



Free wi-fi throughout the building



Programmable thermostats



Pet Friendly (requires refundable pet deposit and $30/mo pet rent).



Water, sewer and trash included



Credit check required. No smoking.



Showings available beginning 6/1