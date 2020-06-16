All apartments in Richmond
105 East Grace Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:06 AM

105 East Grace Street

105 East Grace Street · (804) 337-4847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 East Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219
Monroe Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
You've never seen an apartment this nice.

Located in Richmond's historic Arts District, Shiloh Lofts is apartment living--refined. This apartment is a recent renovation.

IT'S THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS
Shiloh Lofts offer the convenience of downtown living combined with the peaceful, refined comfort of a luxury apartment.

Located in the center of it all, Shiloh Lofts are walking distance to Richmond's central business district, MCV, Richmond's Biotech park, and VCU's academic campus, so you can walk to work or school. And afterwards, return home to a vibrant food and dining scene. And take a front row seat to local theater, festivals, events and concerts.

DOWNTOWN LIVING WITHOUT THE DOWNTOWN HASSLES
You'll be in the center of it all without all the drawbacks of downtown living.

This unit is a must see. Great views and stunning downtown vistas.

Noise? All the apartments are on one floor, so there's no residential noise above or below. Apartments also have extra noise dampening insulation to provide peace and quiet.

THOUGHTFUL FEATURES MAKE LIFE LESS ORDINARY

Modern kitchens with granite counters, open shelves, glass doors, tile backslashes, and LED under-counter lighting

Premium stainless steel appliances, refrigerators with ice and water in door, dishwashers with hidden controls, electric ranges with smooth surface tops

Private laundries with washer and dryer in each unit

Luxury tile baths with rain shower heads

Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms

Free wi-fi throughout the building

Programmable thermostats

Pet Friendly (requires refundable pet deposit and $30/mo pet rent).

Water, sewer and trash included

Credit check required. No smoking.

Showings available beginning 6/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 East Grace Street have any available units?
105 East Grace Street has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 East Grace Street have?
Some of 105 East Grace Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 East Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 East Grace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 East Grace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 East Grace Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 East Grace Street offer parking?
No, 105 East Grace Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 East Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 East Grace Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 East Grace Street have a pool?
No, 105 East Grace Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 East Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 105 East Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 East Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 East Grace Street has units with dishwashers.
