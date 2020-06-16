105 East Grace Street

Amenities
You've never seen an apartment this nice.
Located in Richmond's historic Arts District, Shiloh Lofts is apartment living--refined. This apartment is a recent renovation.
IT'S THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS
Shiloh Lofts offer the convenience of downtown living combined with the peaceful, refined comfort of a luxury apartment.
Located in the center of it all, Shiloh Lofts are walking distance to Richmond's central business district, MCV, Richmond's Biotech park, and VCU's academic campus, so you can walk to work or school. And afterwards, return home to a vibrant food and dining scene. And take a front row seat to local theater, festivals, events and concerts.
DOWNTOWN LIVING WITHOUT THE DOWNTOWN HASSLES
You'll be in the center of it all without all the drawbacks of downtown living.
This unit is a must see. Great views and stunning downtown vistas.
Noise? All the apartments are on one floor, so there's no residential noise above or below. Apartments also have extra noise dampening insulation to provide peace and quiet.
THOUGHTFUL FEATURES MAKE LIFE LESS ORDINARY
Modern kitchens with granite counters, open shelves, glass doors, tile backslashes, and LED under-counter lighting
Premium stainless steel appliances, refrigerators with ice and water in door, dishwashers with hidden controls, electric ranges with smooth surface tops
Private laundries with washer and dryer in each unit
Luxury tile baths with rain shower heads
Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms
Free wi-fi throughout the building
Programmable thermostats
Pet Friendly (requires refundable pet deposit and $30/mo pet rent).
Water, sewer and trash included
Credit check required. No smoking.
Showings available beginning 6/1