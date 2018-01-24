2504 Foxcroft Way

Amenities

Spacious Single Family home on over half an Acre! Landscaping included! - Renters Warehouse presents this amazing 3 level, 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms home that looks and feels cozy. Spacious property situated on over half an acre (.55) ! Settle by the wood fireplace or play in the massive private backyard, but don't worry, Landscaping is included in the Rent! This home is part of the Reston Association which means you will have access to the community pool, golf course, tennis courts and trails! Large home with over 2400+ Square feet not including a finished basement! Commuters dream, only minutes away from Dulles Toll Road, Fairfax County Parkway, and 66! Pool table will convey with property. Pet Friendly home. $50 application fee per adult. $99 Move In Fee. Please call or text Sheila Scholl at (571) 297-3635.



