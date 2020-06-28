2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE

Amenities

LAKE AUDUBON lakefront location on cul-de-sac. Approx 3,000 sq ft finished on 3 levels. 3bed/3bath/1half bath + bump-outs. 1-Car Detached garage+ 1-car driveway parking. 2019 hickory hardwood floors main and top levels. 2019 gourmet kitchen, Stainless appliances (built-in microwave, Range, Dishwasher, Fridge), Center Island, counters, cabinets, light fixtures. 2019 New Roof. New paint throughout. Plantation shutters all windows. Deck off kitchen/eat-in/family room. Patio off walkout basement. Gas fireplace in basement. Washer/Dryer upstairs bedroom level. Extra fridge in basement in "as-is" condition. Rent includes private floating dock, HOA dues, access to Reston pools (one close-by), tennis, bike paths. Pets on case-by-case basis. Convenient to Reston Town Center and Dulles Toll Road.