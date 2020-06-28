All apartments in Reston
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE

2502 Brenton Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Brenton Point Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
LAKE AUDUBON lakefront location on cul-de-sac. Approx 3,000 sq ft finished on 3 levels. 3bed/3bath/1half bath + bump-outs. 1-Car Detached garage+ 1-car driveway parking. 2019 hickory hardwood floors main and top levels. 2019 gourmet kitchen, Stainless appliances (built-in microwave, Range, Dishwasher, Fridge), Center Island, counters, cabinets, light fixtures. 2019 New Roof. New paint throughout. Plantation shutters all windows. Deck off kitchen/eat-in/family room. Patio off walkout basement. Gas fireplace in basement. Washer/Dryer upstairs bedroom level. Extra fridge in basement in "as-is" condition. Rent includes private floating dock, HOA dues, access to Reston pools (one close-by), tennis, bike paths. Pets on case-by-case basis. Convenient to Reston Town Center and Dulles Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE have any available units?
2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 BRENTON POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
