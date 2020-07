Amenities

Great Reston 4 bedroom & 4.5 bath single family home in heart of Reston. HOA covers yard maintenance. Don't miss out on this on. 4 Large bedrooms and 3 Full baths on the upper level. Open floor plan on Main Level. Spacious kitchen with separate family room, living and dining rooms. Granite counters in the kitchen, 42-inch cabinets, hardwood in main level, brand new washer/dryer, and much more. . Very close (0.5 miles) to metro park and ride and 3 miles to metro station.