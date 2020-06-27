All apartments in Reston
2375 Generation Dr
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:43 AM

2375 Generation Dr

2375 Generation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2375 Generation Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Available Immediately is this three level three bedroom three full bath + one half bath home in Reston.
.
Home to be freshened up and basement paneling to be painted white.
.
Large deck in quiet setting. Walk to pools, tennis and Restons extensive pathway system. Wiehle Reston East metro station just 2.5 miles away. Great neighborhood and Excellent location! Close to the new Silver Line Metro and Reston Town Center. No Pets Please.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google. EOH

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - electric

Property Features

Parking
Pool
Tennis court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

