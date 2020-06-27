2375 Generation Dr

Amenities

Available Immediately is this three level three bedroom three full bath + one half bath home in Reston.

Home to be freshened up and basement paneling to be painted white.

Large deck in quiet setting. Walk to pools, tennis and Restons extensive pathway system. Wiehle Reston East metro station just 2.5 miles away. Great neighborhood and Excellent location! Close to the new Silver Line Metro and Reston Town Center. No Pets Please.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google. EOH



