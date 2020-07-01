All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:17 AM

2321 Bedfordshire Cr

2321 Bedfordshire Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Bedfordshire Circle, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2321 Bedfordshire Cr Available 05/01/20 Statton Woods Reston: Stylishly updated 4 bedroom single family home, must see! - Stylishly updated 4 bedroom split level single family home! Fully fenced backyard, must see!

No smoking. Pets case by case.

Available: May 1, 2020
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security Deposit: $2,800.00
Pet deposit: $500 per pet
Application fee: $50
Qualifying income: $112,000.00

Showings by appointment only. Text/Call 202-372-6631 or crystal.thorne@bhgpremier.com

Listed by Crystal Thorne, Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington St.
Falls Church, VA 22046
Office: 703-596-4446

Licensed in Commonwealth of Virginia

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N Washington Street, Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
www.peakeinc.com

(RLNE4824676)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Bedfordshire Cr have any available units?
2321 Bedfordshire Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Bedfordshire Cr have?
Some of 2321 Bedfordshire Cr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Bedfordshire Cr currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Bedfordshire Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Bedfordshire Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Bedfordshire Cr is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Bedfordshire Cr offer parking?
No, 2321 Bedfordshire Cr does not offer parking.
Does 2321 Bedfordshire Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Bedfordshire Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Bedfordshire Cr have a pool?
No, 2321 Bedfordshire Cr does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Bedfordshire Cr have accessible units?
No, 2321 Bedfordshire Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Bedfordshire Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Bedfordshire Cr has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
