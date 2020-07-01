Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2321 Bedfordshire Cr Available 05/01/20 Statton Woods Reston: Stylishly updated 4 bedroom single family home, must see! - Stylishly updated 4 bedroom split level single family home! Fully fenced backyard, must see!



No smoking. Pets case by case.



Available: May 1, 2020

Lease term: 1 to 3 years

Security Deposit: $2,800.00

Pet deposit: $500 per pet

Application fee: $50

Qualifying income: $112,000.00



Showings by appointment only. Text/Call 202-372-6631 or crystal.thorne@bhgpremier.com



Listed by Crystal Thorne, Realtor

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington St.

Falls Church, VA 22046

Office: 703-596-4446



Licensed in Commonwealth of Virginia



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

450 N Washington Street, Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046

www.peakeinc.com



(RLNE4824676)