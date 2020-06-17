All apartments in Reston
2308 FREETOWN COURT

2308 Freetown Court · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Freetown Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 2308 Freetown Ct #12c. This sizable three bedroom one bath condo brings convenience and comfort the savvy renter looking for a great Reston location. Enjoy quiet evenings on the outside porch and ample parking . Quick access to Dulles Airport, Metro, Chantilly, Downtown Reston Town Center, Sterling, Vienna, and Tysons Corner. Just minutes from 267. Plenty of shopping nearby. Gas and water is included. This is truly an excellent property in great condition. Won't last. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 FREETOWN COURT have any available units?
2308 FREETOWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 2308 FREETOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2308 FREETOWN COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 FREETOWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2308 FREETOWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2308 FREETOWN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2308 FREETOWN COURT does offer parking.
Does 2308 FREETOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 FREETOWN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 FREETOWN COURT have a pool?
No, 2308 FREETOWN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2308 FREETOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2308 FREETOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 FREETOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 FREETOWN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 FREETOWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 FREETOWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
