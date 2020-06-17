2308 FREETOWN COURT

Amenities

Welcome to 2308 Freetown Ct #12c. This sizable three bedroom one bath condo brings convenience and comfort the savvy renter looking for a great Reston location. Enjoy quiet evenings on the outside porch and ample parking . Quick access to Dulles Airport, Metro, Chantilly, Downtown Reston Town Center, Sterling, Vienna, and Tysons Corner. Just minutes from 267. Plenty of shopping nearby. Gas and water is included. This is truly an excellent property in great condition. Won't last. Schedule your appointment today!