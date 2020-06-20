2281 Emerald Heights Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

AGENTS WELCOME: Great end unit townhome in Reston. Updated kitchen w/granite counter top, wood cabinets, updated baths, full finished basement with walkout to patio and backs to trees. Washer/Dryer. Minutes from Reston Town Center, Metro Station, public transportation, shops & restaurants, and all of Reston Amenities.

.

Pets welcome on a case by case basis.

.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google.



Rental Features



Cable ready

Microwave

High speed internet

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Balcony, deck, patio

Laundry room / hookups

Fireplace

Oven / range

Heat - electric

Pet Friendly



Lease Terms



$1,995.00 security depos