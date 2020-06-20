2281 Emerald Heights Ct

Amenities
AGENTS WELCOME: Great end unit townhome in Reston. Updated kitchen w/granite counter top, wood cabinets, updated baths, full finished basement with walkout to patio and backs to trees. Washer/Dryer. Minutes from Reston Town Center, Metro Station, public transportation, shops & restaurants, and all of Reston Amenities.
.
Pets welcome on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google.
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly
Lease Terms
$1,995.00 security depos